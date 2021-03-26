US Markets

Colombia central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 1.75%

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the sixth consecutive month on Friday, as expected by the market.

BOGOTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the sixth consecutive month on Friday, as expected by the market.

Nineteen analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week the seven-member board would keep the rate steady to boost economic recovery amid controlled inflation.

The decision was backed by all of the board members.

The bank said it predicts economic growth of 5.2% this year.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular