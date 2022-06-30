Colombia central bank hikes rate to highest level in 5-1/2 years

By Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board on Thursday raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7.50%, the biggest monthly raise in 24 years, as it continues rate hikes in response to persistent inflation and with stronger economic growth expected in 2022.

The decision was in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll and was backed by all seven of the bank's board members.

The increase brings the central bank's benchmark interest rate to the highest level since December 2016.

"The decision adopted today is compatible with the strength shown by economic activity in recent quarters, and will contribute to putting monetary policy more quickly on track to reduce inflation and converge on the target in the medium term," board chief Leonardo Villar told journalists.

"This decision seeks to reach the end point (of rate increases) sooner and to reach a lower level than it would if we continue to defer decisions," he added.

The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for Colombia in 2022 to 6.3%, from 5.0% previously.

The aggressive stance taken by Colombia's central bank follows other monetary policy authorities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve recently approved its biggest interest-rate increase in more than a quarter of a century, raising its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to combat the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

The market expects Colombia's inflation to close this year above 9%, triple the central bank's 3% goal. Inflation is expected to move toward that target after 2023.

Last week's Reuters poll found analysts expect the bank to raise its benchmark interest rate to 9% by the end of this year, before lowering it moderately to 7% by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.