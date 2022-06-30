US Markets

Colombia central bank hikes interest rate to 7.50% in unanimous decision

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7.50%, in line with market expectations, on Thursday, taking the cost of money to its highest level since December 2016 as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The decision was backed by all seven of the bank's board members.

The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for Colombia in 2022 to 6.3%, from 5.0% previously.

Eleven out of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points, the biggest raise since 1998.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

