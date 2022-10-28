US Markets

Colombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to highest level in 21 years

Contributors
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia's central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

By Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

The decision, which takes the rate to its highest level since July 2001, was backed by all seven board members and met the expectations of a majority of analysts in a Reuters survey.

International and other factors had a negative impact on Colombia's economy in October, the bank said, with inflation rising in August and September.

"During the last month, the adverse financial conditions facing the economy, caused by global factors and idiosyncratic factors, worsened," the bank said.

A Reuters poll on Friday found analysts forecast that inflation will be above 12% in October.

The bank's technical team will share inflation expectations in its quarterly report on Monday.

The bank previously estimated inflation would end 2022 at 9.7%.

Both the bank and Colombia's finance ministry predict consumer price growth for 2023 of around 7%, which should put the brakes on rate rises, said Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who represents the government on the board.

Despite an expected economic slowdown, the bank's technical team maintains its growth forecasts of 7.9% for this year and 0.5% for 2023, Villar said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; editing by Grant McCool)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular