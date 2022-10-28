Colombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to highest level in 21 years

By Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

The decision, which takes the rate to its highest level since July 2001, was backed by all seven board members and met the expectations of a majority of analysts in a Reuters survey.

International and other factors had a negative impact on Colombia's economy in October, the bank said, with inflation rising in August and September.

"During the last month, the adverse financial conditions facing the economy, caused by global factors and idiosyncratic factors, worsened," the bank said.

A Reuters poll on Friday found analysts forecast that inflation will be above 12% in October.

The bank's technical team will share inflation expectations in its quarterly report on Monday.

The bank previously estimated inflation would end 2022 at 9.7%.

Both the bank and Colombia's finance ministry predict consumer price growth for 2023 of around 7%, which should put the brakes on rate rises, said Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who represents the government on the board.

Despite an expected economic slowdown, the bank's technical team maintains its growth forecasts of 7.9% for this year and 0.5% for 2023, Villar said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; editing by Grant McCool)

