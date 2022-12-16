Colombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 12% in majority decision

BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% on Friday, as expected in analyst forecasts and in line with monetary policy authorities around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

The decision was backed by four of the seven members, the central bank said in a statement with one backing a rise of 125 basis points and another voting for a rise of 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Editing by Chris Reese)

