Colombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 11%

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday, in line with expectations and in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

The decision was backed by all seven members of the board, the central bank said in a statement.

Twelve of 14 analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the seven-member board would increase the benchmark rate by 100 basis points, while one analyst predicted a 75 basis point rise and another projected a 50 basis points uptick.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin)

