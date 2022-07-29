Colombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9%,in line with market expectations, on Friday, taking the rate to its highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick.

Ten out of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points.

The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 growth estimate for Colombia to 6.9%, from 6.3% previously.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.