US Markets

Colombia central bank expects inflation to surpass 11% at end of year

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

November 25, 2022 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank said Friday it expected annual inflation to surpass 11% at the end of 2022, decelerating to around 7% in 2023, a trajectory that is compatible with inflation returning to the bank's target of 3% target by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.