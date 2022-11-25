Colombia central bank expects inflation to surpass 11% at end of year

BOGOTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank said Friday it expected annual inflation to surpass 11% at the end of 2022, decelerating to around 7% in 2023, a trajectory that is compatible with inflation returning to the bank's target of 3% target by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.