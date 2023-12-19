News & Insights

Colombia central bank cuts rate 25 basis points to 13%

December 19, 2023 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas for Reuters ->

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13% on Tuesday, the first cut in more than three years, as policymakers weighed uncertainty over the behavior of future inflation against recent contractions in monthly economic growth.

The decision was by majority.

Nine of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week said the bank would keep the benchmark rate at 13.25%, its highest point in 24 years, while six predicted a 25 basis points cut and five a 50 basis points trim.

The reduction marks the first cut to the rate since September 2020.

The bank also lowered its growth projection for 2023 to 1%, down from a previous 1.2%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

