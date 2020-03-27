Colombia central bank cuts interest rate to 3.75% on coronavirus

By Carlos Vargas and Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board unanimously cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% on Friday, as policymakers scrambled to boost economic growth amid fall-out from the coronavirus.

The cut was the first movement in the rate in nearly two years and comes as central banks around the world, including the Fed, cut borrowing costs to help economies amid upheaval caused by the illness, which has killed more than 26,000 people.

Colombia has close to 500 confirmed cases and six deaths.

"The board considered it appropriate to reduce the interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.75% to contribute to the future recovery of domestic demand once the functioning of markets is normalized," the seven-member board said in a statement.

"The board considers that the reduction in the interest rate will also contribute to alleviating the financial burden on households and businesses during the current situation."

A majority of analysts in a Reuters survey last week had expected a hold, but a minority predicted cuts of up to 100 basis points.

The new rate is the lowest since April 2014.

It was too early to speculate on how long the effects of coronavirus and the fall in oil prices might last, head of the board Juan Jose Echavarria said in a video press conference, but the country's economy will surely grow much less than the 3.3% the bank had predicted.

Analysts in the poll slashed their economic growth projections for this year to an average of 2.5%, compared to the 3.7% predicted by the government.

Growth of between 1.5% and 2% would be very good compared to other countries, Echavarria said.

"The virus creates uncertainty because we don't know it," Echavarria said. "Oil shocks are much easier to analyze - we know them - I think more uncertainty comes from the virus, they're two violent shocks appearing at the same time."

"The fundamental thing is that liquidity functions, that banks stay strong, that we don't have problems in the financial system," he added.

The bank will swap up to $400 million in dollars on Monday, it said in a second statement, in an effort to provide temporary liquidity to a broad group of financial entities and alleviate possible external financing restrictions and pressures on the foreign exchange market.

The new auction will take total recent swaps to up to $800 million.

The bank will also hold a new 30-day auction of Non-Delivery Forwards (NDFs) worth $1 billion on Monday, it said.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Oliver Griffin, additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.