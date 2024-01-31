Colombia central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 12.75%

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank on Wednesday cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 12.75%, as policymakers take advantage of slowing inflation to boost the ailing economy.

The decision was backed by five of board members, while two voted to cut the rate by 50 basis points.

The market was split as to how much the rate would be cut by. A Reuters poll found that 11 out of 21 analysts expected the board to cut the rate by 50 basis points to 12.50%, while the remaining 10 forecast a smaller reduction of 25 basis points, which would take it to 12.75%.

Analysts agreed the decision would be based on the need to lighten the burden of interest rates for consumers and businesses to promote economic growth - which has stalled - amid slowing inflation.

Inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy closed 2023 at 9.28%, having declined steadily during the nine months through December, though it remains far greater than the central bank's 3% target.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas, Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.