Colombia central bank board seen cutting benchmark interest rate in meeting

January 31, 2024 — 12:01 am EST

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The board of Colombia's central bank will meet on Wednesday, and analysts expect the seven members to vote for a second cut in the benchmark interest rate, although the market is split on how great a reduction could be.

A Reuters poll found that 11 out of 21 analysts expect the board to cut the rate by 50 basis points to 12.50%, while the remaining 10 forecast a smaller reduction of 25 basis points, which would take it to 12.75%.

Either way, analysts agreed the decision will be based on the need to lighten the burden of interest rates for consumers and businesses to promote economic growth - which has stalled - amid slowing inflation.

"The board's new tone looks more homogeneous compared to its previous meetings, tipping the balance of risks in favor of economic growth," said Gabriel Granados, an analyst at bank Banco Agrario.

Inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy closed 2023 at 9.28%, having declined steadily during the nine months through December, though it remains far greater than the central bank's 3% target.

"The latest inflation data published by (government statistics agency) DANE shows that (inflation) has begun to slow, which gives the bank room to continue reducing rates and boost the economy," pensions fund Skandia said in a research note.

