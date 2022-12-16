Colombia central bank board hikes interest rate to a 23-year high

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% on Friday, a 23-year high, as expected by analyst forecasts and in line with monetary policy authorities around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

A Reuters poll earlier this week found that 13 out of 14 market analysts expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% this month. Just one forecast a hike of 50 basis points to 11.5%.

"The board of directors will continue with a monetary policy adjustment process that will lead inflation to its target of 3% in the medium term, with sustainable economic growth bank manager Leonardo Villar said when reading a statement.

"To this end, (the board) will adopt the decisions it deems necessary based on the new information available," he added.

The decision takes the bank's benchmark interest rate to its highest level since December 1999, having risen 1,025 basis points since the upward rate cycle began in September last year.

The bank expects Colombia's economic growth to hit 8% this year, before decelerating to 0.5% in 2023.

The market analysts expect the bank will raise the rate again in January after consumer price growth surprised upwards last month, pushing 12-month inflation to 12.53%, its highest level since March 1999.

According to analyst forecasts, the benchmark interest rate could finish 2023 at 9.75%, before falling to 6.25% at the end of 2024.

