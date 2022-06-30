Colombia central bank board could raise benchmark interest rate to 7.50%

BOGOTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board could raise its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7.50% at its meeting on Thursday, the highest single increase in 24 years, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

Eleven out of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters said the central bank could increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points, which would be the biggest raise since 1998.

If they are correct, the benchmark rate of 7.50% will be the highest since December 2016.

The remaining three analysts said they expect the monetary authority to raise the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 7%.

Bank Banco de Bogota's chief economist, Camilo Perez, cited three reasons to support an increase of 150 basis points.

"First, the economic activity surprised to the upside and is stronger than we expected; secondly inflation is more or less 100 basis points above the bank's target and ... the third is that other central banks have been accelerating their processes of adjusting monetary policy," Perez said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve recently approved its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century, raising its policy rate by 75 basis points.

At the board's last meeting in April the majority of members voted to increase the rate by 100 basis points, following a 100 basis point-hike in March.

The market expects inflation in Colombia to exceed 9% this year, triple the central bank's 3% target.

The government recently raised its economic growth forecast for 2022 to 6.5%, up from the previous 5%, due to higher domestic consumption and Colombia's post-pandemic recovery.

The central bank could raise the benchmark rate to as high as 9% by the end of this year, before gradually reducing it to 7% in 2023, according to the analysts' median forecast.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin; editing by Richard Pullin)

