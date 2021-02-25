Colombia capital Bogota issues local bonds worth $267.4 mln

BOGOTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's capital Bogota on Thursday issued bonds in the local market for 956.8 billion pesos ($267.4 million), which will go toward spending and investments, the city's finance minister and the Colombian stock exchange said in a joint statement.

The city issued internal public debt bonds with placements for four, 10, 15, and 25 years, after receiving demand for 1.04 trillion pesos ($291.4 million).

"With these district public debt bonds, the city will continue to finance its development plan and investment plans," the statement said.

"The results from this new bond issue allow the Capital District to optimize its debt profile amidst favorable interest rates and a great expectation of the "risk-return" balance for its securities," it added.

($1 = 3,578.29 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

