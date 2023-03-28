Colombia Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline pumping suspended for 12 days

BOGOTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Oil transportation company Cenit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Colombia's majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, has suspended pumping operations along the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline for 12 days as of Tuesday, due to attacks on the infrastructure, it said.

A series of bombings on the pipeline - the most recent of which took place on Monday - have damaged the pipeline, Cenit said.

Pumping oil through the pipeline has been suspended since March 16, a Cenit spokesman said, adding that resumption of operations will depend on Colombia's military securing the attacked sites.

Monday's pipeline attack, the sixth this year, took place in a rural zone of the Cubara municipality, in Colombia's Boyaca province.

Troops are securing the site of the bombing so that Cenit personnel can repair the damage, a source at the company said.

Cenit did not attribute the attack to any particular group, but guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government operate in the area, according to the military.

The Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, which can transport up to 210,000 barrels of oil per day and runs along Colombia's northern border with Venezuela, was attacked 13 times last year, leading to fires and contamination of the surrounding area.

It was not immediately possible to establish how the suspension of oil pumping had affected production at oil fields in Colombia's Arauca province, including those belonging to private companies SierraCol and Parex.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffind; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

