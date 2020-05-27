US Markets

Colombia benchmark interest rate to likely see further cuts

Carlos Vargas Reuters
Colombia's central bank will likely cut the benchmark interest rate further, the bank's board chief said Wednesday, as the country contends with the impact of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and falling international oil prices.

Central bank income in 2020 is expected to fall to 6 trillion pesos ($1.61 billion), from 7.1 trillion pesos in 2019, with sharper declines expected in the coming years, Juan Jose Echavarria said at a Senate hearing.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy has been cratered by the economic hit from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and a slump in oil prices, with thousands of businesses forced to close during restrictions on movement as part of a national quarantine.

The central bank has already slashed the interest rate to 3.25% in a bid to alleviate financial costs.

"We have lowered the interest rate 100 points, and it is possible there will be further reductions," Echavarria said, adding cuts will be implemented gradually.

While the bank could loan money to the government, Echavarria said such measures would be taken as a last resort.

He also warned businesses would come under increasing pressure.

"We will have more problems regarding the solvency of companies," he said.

The central bank board is due to meet this Friday and is expected to cut the interest rate by a further 50 basis points to a historic low of 2.75%.

Colombia's economy expanded 1.1% in the first quarter, likely its last positive figure before a recession. The finance ministry predicts a contraction of 5.5% in 2020.

The central bank's technical team expects the economy will contract between 2% and 7% this year.

($1 = 3,725.56 pesos)

    Most Popular