US Markets

Colombia appoints Arturo Galindo as central bank board member

Contributors
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

President Ivan Duque on Friday appointed Arturo Galindo as a new member of the board of Colombia's central bank, replacing Jose Antonio Ocampo, who resigned last week. [nL1N28S22H]

BOGOTA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Ivan Duque on Friday appointed Arturo Galindo as a new member of the board of Colombia's central bank, replacing Jose Antonio Ocampo, who resigned last week.

Announcing the appointment on Twitter, Duque described Galindo as a "prestigious economist" who holds more than 25 years experience.

Galindo will join the seven-member board of Colombia's central bank after a stint of more than 11 years at the Inter-American Development Bank, where he is chief of the strategic planning and monitoring division.

After graduating from Colombia's University of Los Andes, Galindo went gained a PhD in economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States.

Galindo said the appointment was an enormous honor.

"I assume this challenge with a huge commitment joining a wonderful team," he said on Twitter.

Colombia's central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% since April 2018. The majority of the market expects the bank to extend this decision throughout 2020.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular