Colombia announces winners in $380 mln 5G auction

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

December 20, 2023 — 03:57 pm EST

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Claro, Telecall Colombia S.A.S., WOM and Union Temporal Colombia Movil-Telefonica, a partnership between the operators of Movistar TEF.MC and Tigo MICC.F, won concessions in a Colombian auction for 5G services on Wednesday.

The country's communications ministry said the auction had raised more than 1.5 trillion pesos (around $380 million).

