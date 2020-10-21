Colombia alluvial gold output area up 6%, two-thirds unlicensed -UN, gov't

By Julia Symmes Cobb

BOGOTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The number of hectares being used for alluvial gold production in Colombia increased 6% last year, with two-thirds of the total unlicensed, the energy ministry and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Wednesday.

Large-scale unlicensed gold mining, whether by crime gangs and leftist rebels or others, risks environmental damage in one of the world's most biodiverse countries.

Alluvial gold mining was detected remotely on 98,028 hectares (240,000 acres) in 2019, up from the 92,046 hectares the year before, the UNODC and ministry said in a report.

"The illegal exploitation of minerals attacks the environment and people's security. It robs resources from all Colombians and is one of the two main sources of financing for organized crime," energy minister Diego Mesa said in a virtual press event.

The government has proposed increased punishments for those caught conducting illegal mining, especially in environmentally protected areas, Mesa said, and continues to formalize and train small miners.

Just 27% of detected alluvial gold areas had required legal and environmental permissions, while 7% was in the process of legalizing. The remaining 66% is illegal production, the report said.

The report does not include figures on subterranean gold mining nor on subsistence mining.

Antioquia, Choco and Bolivar provinces represented 88% of alluvial gold production. Around 52% is taking place in areas where mining is banned for environmental reasons.

"These results underscore the importance of our bilateral cooperation on this issue," U.S. ambassador Philip Goldberg said during the event, reiterating his country's worry over the involvement of armed groups in illegal mining.

Alluvial gold often coincides with production of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, the report showed. Around 43% of areas where alluvial gold production was detected in 2019 had coca cultivation the year before.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)

