Colombia 2023 inflation outlook revised to 9.2%, vs 7.2% previously - gov't

Adds govt forecasts for fiscal deficit target, oil prices and oil production

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is set to end 2023 at 9.2% this year, up from a previous estimate of 7.2%, according to a government document.

Economic growth for the year is forecast at 1.8%, the government said in the document published on Tuesday, up from 1.3% previously.

Colombia's inflation closed last year at 13.12%, more than four times the central bank's target of 3%, while the economy grew 7.5%.

The government also raised its fiscal deficit target to 4.3% of gross domestic product, up from a previous estimate of 3.8%.

Oil prices are forecast to decline to $78.6 per barrel, the document said, down from a previous estimate of $94.2 per barrel.

Oil production - a major source of income for the Andean country - is forecast to average 769,000 barrels per day, the document added.

The government is set to offer more updated predictions in its mid-year fiscal target presentation later on Wednesday.

($1 = 4,186.30 Colombian pesos)

Previous 2023

Revised 2023

2024

GDP

1.3%

1.8%

Central gov't deficit (% of GDP)

3.8%

4.3%

Inflation (%)

7.2%

9.2%

Current account deficit (% of GDP)

N/A

Peso/dollar average

N/A

Tax revenue target (trln pesos)

280.7

Foreign bonds (bln USD)

$2.1

Local TES bonds (trln pesos)

36.2

Auctioned TES (trln pesos)

28

Average oil price per barrel (USD)

94.2

78.6

