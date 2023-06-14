News & Insights

Colombia 2023 inflation outlook revised to 9.2%, vs 7.2% previously - gov't

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

June 14, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is set to end 2023 at 9.2% this year, up from a previous estimate of 7.2%, according to a government document.

Economic growth for the year is forecast at 1.8%, the government said in the document published on Tuesday, up from 1.3% previously.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
