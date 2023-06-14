Colombia 2023 inflation outlook revised to 9.2%, vs 7.2% previously - gov't

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is set to end 2023 at 9.2% this year, up from a previous estimate of 7.2%, according to a government document.

Economic growth for the year is forecast at 1.8%, the government said in the document published on Tuesday, up from 1.3% previously.

