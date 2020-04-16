Colombia 2020 deficit limit widened to 4.9% of GDP due to coronavirus

Adds quotes, details

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee on Thursday widened the government deficit limit for this year to 4.9% of gross domestic product, up from 2.2% of GDP previously, so the government can attend to fiscal needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision will allow the government to take on more debt, with the committee leaving open the possibility that it could widen the limitin future.

The government of President Ivan Duque has earmarked billions of dollars in extra welfare payments, helping independent workers and shoring up businesses in a bid to stem job cuts and economic losses.

The country is under a nationwide quarantine until Apr. 27.

The nine-member committee of economic experts unanimously backed the decision, it said in a statement, "with the objective of attending to the inescapable needs caused by the current situation."

The so-called fiscal rule, put in place in 2011, is designed to block deterioration in public finances and is seen as key for the country to maintain investor confidence.

"The committee members reviewed government estimates, which according to the most recent information, reflect growth of -1.6% in 2020, under which the fiscal deficit target would be situated at 4.9% of GDP," the statement said.

The committee left the door open to further changes to the limit.

"Many expressed doubts about the trajectory laid out by the government, and suggested that in 2020 growth could be significantly less than -1.6%, which would mean a larger gap and in consequence, possibly a larger fiscal deficit."

The committee said it had requested an additional meeting to analyze various economic scenarios.

Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla has said Colombia will need to increase debt to attend to the coronavirus crisis. Tax income will fall by some 10 trillion pesos ($2.55 billion) this year, Carrasquilla has said.

Last month, Fitch Ratings lowered the Andean country's credit rating to BBB- from BBB, while Standard and Poor's revised its outlook on the country to negative from stable.

The government expects the economy to contract between 1.5% and 2% this year, well below previously predicted growth of 3.7%.

As a whole, economic output in Latin America is set to contract 5.2%, according to the International Monetary Fund.

