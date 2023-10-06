News & Insights

Colombia 12-month inflation at 10.99% in September

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

October 06, 2023 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose by 0.54% in September, the DANE statistics agency said on Friday, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to 10.99%.

A median forecast of analysts had expected a 0.51% rise in September and a 12-month figure of 10.98% as published in a Reuters poll last week.

Analysts in the latest survey forecast inflation will end 2023 at 9.30%, down from a previous estimate of 8.90%.

Full-year inflation in 2022 was 13.12%.

The rise in September was led by an increase in prices for education supplies, alongside alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Colombia's central bank last month held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the third time in a row, citing stubborn inflation that, while slowing, remains high and far from the bank's target.

The central bank would "very likely" make its first cut of the key rate at the end of October if inflation through the end of September stands below 11%, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla said on Thursday.

Here is the breakdown of consumer prices:

September

August

Change in month(%)

+0.54

+0.70

Accumulated 12 months(%)

+10.99

+11.43

Education (%)

+1.79

+0.38

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco(%)

+0.82

+1.14

