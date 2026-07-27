COLM's Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Key Insights for Investors

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.6 million, implying roughly 0.1% growth from the prior year.

Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at a loss of 41 cents per share in the past seven days, wider than the loss of 19 cents reported in the year-ago period. COLM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Key Factors to Observe for COLM’s Q2 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its international business, which has remained a key growth driver in recent quarters. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026earnings call the company highlighted robust growth across international markets, underscoring the segment’s increasing contribution to total revenues. The sustained momentum in international operations is likely to have supported overall performance during the quarter. Our model predicts 6.8% year-over-year growth in international sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Product innovation and marketing initiatives are likely to have contributed to results. Management noted that newer product collections introduced under the ACCELERATE Growth Strategy, together with the Engineered for Whatever campaign, have been gaining traction with consumers. These initiatives are likely to have supported brand momentum and overall sales performance during the quarter.

Additionally, the Columbia brand’s Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) business entered the second quarter with encouraging momentum. In the first quarter, management highlighted strong product performance and continued investments in sales and marketing, including an always-on social media strategy and grassroots initiatives. These efforts are likely to have supported PFG’s momentum and the Columbia brand’s overall performance during the to-be-reported quarter.

However, the Middle East conflict remained a concern during the second quarter. Management had earlier reported order cancellations and lower expected orders from certain distributor markets in the region. These challenges are likely to have affected the second-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Says About COLM’s Q2 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for COLM. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

COLM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Cintas Corporation CTAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $1.35, which implies 12.5% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $3 billion, implying 9.2% year-over-year growth. CTAS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.84%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.72, which implies 8.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, implying 9.5% year-over-year growth. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.25, which implies 20.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying 8.6% year-over-year growth. TPR has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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