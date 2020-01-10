COLM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.83, changing hands as low as $97.61 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLM's low point in its 52 week range is $81.70 per share, with $109.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.62.

