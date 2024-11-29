News & Insights

CollPlant initial breast implant data ‘encouraging,’ says H.C. Wainwright

November 29, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

H.C. Wainwright maintains a Buy rating and 12-month price target of $11 on CollPlant (CLGN) shares after the company reported Q3 results and provided a corporate update on November 27. The firm, which believes the $15.4M in cash and cash equivalents CollPlant reported at the end of Q3 is sufficient to fund operations through 2025, notes that CollPlant is conducting a preclinical study evaluating commercial-sized, rhCollagen-based breast implants produced using Stratasys’ (SSYS) 3D printing technology and called the initial breast implant data “encouraging.”

CLGN
SSYS

