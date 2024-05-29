News & Insights

CollPlant Highlights Innovation Amidst Q1 Financials

May 29, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Collplant Holdings (CLGN) has released an update.

CollPlant Biotechnologies reported Q1 2024 financial results, noting a net loss increase and a cash balance of $23.2 million. The company highlighted its advancements in regenerative breast implants and ESG commitments, alongside a patent grant for its photocurable dermal filler product. Ongoing large-animal trials and development partnerships, such as with AbbVie, signal CollPlant’s continued innovation in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

