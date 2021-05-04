CollPlant (CLGN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s CLGN update on its business and product developments when it reports first-quarter 2021 earnings results.

The company’s earnings surprise record has been mixed so far, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 14.77%. In the last-reported quarter, CollPlant witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 40.00%.

Shares of CollPlant have rallied 27.6% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 3.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

Israel-based CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. sells regenerative medical products. The company is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics, and the development and commercialization of tissue repair products.

The company’s revenues, consisting of sales from products and license of its technology, have been rising year over year, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Revenues from the sale of BioInk, along with that of its goods and services, have been also increasing. We expect the trend to continue in the first quarter as well.

CollPlant’s products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with its proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology.

CollPlant has entered into a strategic agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of AbbVie ABBV for rhCollagen in the use of dermal and soft tissue filler products. The deal is worth $103 million, with CollPlant having already received an upfront payment of $14 million from AbbVie. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the same at the upcoming earnings call.

Meanwhile, CollPlant has a product manufacturing and supply agreement with Canadian biotech, STEMCELL Technologies, for rhCollagen to be included in cell culture kits that are sold to scientists across the globe.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CollPlant this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CollPlant’s Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 50 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: CollPlant currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of an earnings beat.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM with an Earnings ESP of +23.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI with an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 5.

