COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Earnings Results: $CLGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW ($CLGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, missing estimates of -$0.28 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $160,000, missing estimates of $440,640 by $-280,640.
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC removed 23,810 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,716
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 21,584 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,702
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 17,295 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,262
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,160
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,261 shares (+85.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,939
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 4,405 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,858
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 3,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,874
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
