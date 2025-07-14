COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Earnings Preview: Recent $CLGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW ($CLGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,594,880 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC added 13,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,185
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 8,500 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,930
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 8,265 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,323
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 3,000 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,740
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,866 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,814
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,290
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 500 shares (-0.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,290
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIESNEW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLGN forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.