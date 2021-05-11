CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) closed at $13.77, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLGN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CLGN is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 338.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.06 million, up 1548.85% from the prior-year quarter.

CLGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $28.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +220.24% and +356.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CLGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.16, which means CLGN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.