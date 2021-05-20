CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) closed at $14.68, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.72% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLGN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CLGN is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 338.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.06 million, up 1548.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $28.02 million, which would represent changes of +220.24% and +356.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLGN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CLGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.81, so we one might conclude that CLGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

