CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.33, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CLGN to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.57 million, down 65.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLGN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CLGN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.53, so we one might conclude that CLGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.