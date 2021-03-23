CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.26, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 34.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLGN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 68.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.57 million, down 65.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CLGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.72.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

