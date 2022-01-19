CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CollPlant Biotechnologies' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CollPlant Biotechnologies is:

2.3% = US$1.1m ÷ US$48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies' Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is quite clear that CollPlant Biotechnologies' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 15%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. CollPlant Biotechnologies was still able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:CLGN Past Earnings Growth January 19th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CollPlant Biotechnologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that CollPlant Biotechnologies doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that CollPlant Biotechnologies has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

