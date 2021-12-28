CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New Shares Close the Day 35.3% Higher - Daily Wrap

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New (CLGN) shares closed today 35.3% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 0.9% year-to-date, down 0.9% over the past 12 months, and down 0.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $17.94 and as low as $12.28 this week.
- Shares closed 23.8% below its 52-week high and 54.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 75.5% lower than the 10-day average and 64.5% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -96.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -96.9%
