News & Insights

Stocks

Collins Foods Declares New Dividend for Shareholders

December 02, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Collins Foods Limited has declared a new dividend of AUD 0.11 per share for its fully paid ordinary stock, with an ex-date of December 6, 2024, and a payment date set for January 6, 2025. Investors holding shares by the record date of December 9, 2024, will be eligible for this distribution. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLLFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.