Collins Foods Declares New Dividend for Shareholders

Collins Foods Limited has declared a new dividend of AUD 0.11 per share for its fully paid ordinary stock, with an ex-date of December 6, 2024, and a payment date set for January 6, 2025. Investors holding shares by the record date of December 9, 2024, will be eligible for this distribution. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to its shareholders.

