Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Price Target Increased by 7.15% to 10.27

The average one-year price target for Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) has been revised to 10.27 / share. This is an increase of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 9.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 11.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from the latest reported closing price of 9.87 / share.

Collins Foods Maintains 2.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.74%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collins Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKF is 0.06%, an increase of 53.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.11% to 8,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,418K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 905K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 89.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKF by 911.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 821K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKF by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 703K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 674K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.