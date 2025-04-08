Markets
RTX

Collins Aerospace Unveils Innovative Aftermarket Seating Upgrades For Pinnacle Seats

April 08, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, Tuesday announced that it is showcasing innovative aftermarket seating upgrades for its Pinnacle main cabin seats.

The new concepts offer three pathways to refresh aging cabin interiors, speeding up market delivery, extending product life, and maximizing operator investments. With a large, global install base of Pinnacle seats, Collins can streamline these upgrades.

The three upgrade options for Collins Aerospace's Pinnacle seats include the Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire, which replaces arm caps, seat cushions, and covers, offering modern amenities like inflight entertainment screens and tablet holders.

The Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire+ option goes further, replacing armrests, endbays, and seat backs, while adding premium features such as enhanced IFE screens, USB charging, and bi-fold tray tables. Lastly, the Pinnacle to Pinnacle MiQ transforms a triple seat into a premium economy configuration for two passengers.

Sean Lyons, Collins' VP of Interiors Services and Support, highlighted the company's focus on passenger comfort, airline efficiency, and technological integration. The upgrades reuse many components, offering recyclability benefits while preserving the seat's durability and investment. Collins also offers customizable options to enhance airlines' revenue and passenger experience.

Demonstrations of these upgrades will take place at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.

RTX is currently trading at $120.32 or 2.56% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.