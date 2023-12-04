News & Insights

Collins Aerospace To Work With EasyJet To Activate GlobalConnect On More Than 330 Airbus Aircraft

December 04, 2023 — 03:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, is working with easyJet to activate GlobalConnect connected aircraft services on more than 330 Airbus aircraft in its fleet. This capability enhances safety oversight, pilot training and operational efficiencies.

The Collins GlobalConnect solution enables the already-installed Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger system, jointly developed with Airbus, to provide easyJet valuable insights into its fleet operations. The capability also has the potential to simplify the avionics architecture, leading to further fuel efficiency gains.

Collins Aerospace is a provider of integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
