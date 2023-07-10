Collins Aerospace Gets New Task Order From NASA

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (RTX) announced Monday that it has been awarded a new task order under NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract to modify the company's current spacesuit to support lunar endeavors.

The follow-on task order allows Collins to add on to the company's new spacesuit design, developing elements that are compatible for use on the lunar surface as part of NASA's Artemis missions.

"Our next-generation spacesuit design is nearly 90% compatible with a lunar mission," said Dave Romero, director, EVA & Human Surface Mobility Systems for Collins Aerospace. "This formal contract award will support continued efforts to modify our next-generation spacesuit, making it suitable to tasks on the Moon."

Collins was awarded a task order valued at five million dollars, following a proposal process that required the company to identify the methodologies to develop a crossover product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.