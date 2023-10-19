Collins Aerospace Enters Licensing Agreement To Manufacture Airborne Tactical Radios In South Korea

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (RTX), has signed a licensing agreement with Hanwha Systems to manufacture airborne tactical radios in South Korea as part of a Second-generation Anti-jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO waveform, or SATURN, upgrade program. Collins will support Hanwha Systems as a sub-contractor as part of the licensing agreement for the TruNet AR-1500 airborne tactical radios. The TruNet AR-1500 is an internationally available networked communications airborne radio.

The SATURN waveform upgrade, as part of the deal, will increase support of a modern, connected battlespace, and will provide the South Korean Armed Forces the latest anti-jam technologies, the company noted.

