Collins Aerospace awarded $19M DoD contract

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, has received a $19M contract from the Department of Defense to equip a fleet of new H-47 Chinooks for the UK Royal Air Force with its Common Avionics Architecture System avionics management suite. This cockpit upgrade will make UK Chinooks interoperable with the U.S. Chinooks, using the same avionics system, advance digital cockpit displays and applications.

