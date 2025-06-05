Colliers Set to Acquire Astris Finance, Bolsters IB Capabilities

Colliers International Group, Inc. CIGI recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in a global investment banking (IB) company, Astris Infrastructure, LLC (Astris Finance). The deal, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, the senior leadership of Astris Finance, together with nine senior team members designated to become partners, will retain substantial ownership in the business.

Founded in 2000, Astris Finance offers strategic and transaction advisory services, which include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), project finance, and other long-term capital raising initiatives to the world’s leading developers and investors in transportation, renewable energy, power generation and distribution, as well as digital and social infrastructure.

Per Elias Mulamoottil, co-chief investment officer of Colliers, “Colliers manages more than $25 billion of energy transition and other infrastructure assets through our Investment Management segment, and we deliver comprehensive technical design and consulting services to the same sectors through our Engineering segment.”

Conclusion

Through this acquisition, the company will expand its investment banking capabilities, enabling it to better serve institutional clients and take advantage of the increasing global demand for infrastructure that facilitates urbanization, energy security and decarbonization.

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Its primary services include outsourcing, leasing, capital markets, engineering and investment management. CIGI is poised to ride the growth curve, backed by its globally balanced and highly diversified business model.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 0.5% compared to the industry's upside of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate sector are Ferrovial SE FER and Berkeley Group BKGFY.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferrovial’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 99 cents, which indicates year-over-year decrease of 35.7%. FER currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BKGFY carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berkeley’s full-year earnings per share is 80 cents, which indicates a decrease of 16.7% from the year-ago period.

