Colliers Securities Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Colliers Securities upgraded their outlook for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is $5.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of $5.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is 1,621MM, an increase of 406.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPW is 0.07%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.13% to 418,496K shares. The put/call ratio of MPW is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 38,822K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,599K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,458K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 56.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,794K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,824K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 10.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,071K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,779K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,614K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 53.85% over the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

