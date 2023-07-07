Colliers Securities Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Colliers Securities upgraded their outlook for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Healthcare Trust is 43.18. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.04% from its latest reported closing price of 33.99.

The projected annual revenue for Community Healthcare Trust is 112MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

Community Healthcare Trust Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $33.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.32%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 6.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Healthcare Trust. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHCT is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 25,766K shares. The put/call ratio of CHCT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,716K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 3.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,067K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 747K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 721K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Community Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

