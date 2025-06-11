Colliers Releases 2024 Global Sustainability Report and Introduces New Strategy "Built to Last"

Colliers' 2024 Global Sustainability Report showcases progress in sustainability targets and introduces the Built to Last strategy.

Full Release



TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its



2024 Global Sustainability Report



, highlighting the firm’s achievements and progress against targets established in 2021. The report also offers a first look at Colliers’ refreshed sustainability strategy, Built to Last



,



which is based on an updated materiality assessment conducted in the first quarter of 2025. The strategy is designed to align Colliers’ priorities with today’s most pressing environmental, social, and governance challenges and opportunities, anchored around three core pillars:









Environmental sustainability:



Supporting decarbonization and climate resilience



Supporting decarbonization and climate resilience





Workplace experience:



Creating inclusive, healthy, high-performing spaces



Creating inclusive, healthy, high-performing spaces





Ethical governance & practices:



Embedding trust, transparency, and responsible innovation











“As a global provider of real estate, engineering and investment management services, we are in a unique position to help owner, investor and occupier clients realize their sustainability aspirations while driving the same positive impact for our own operations,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “I'm proud of our 2024 performance and remaining agile in our approach to what’s next. I look forward to continuing our journey toward a more sustainable future though Built to Last.”





Highlights from the 2024 report include:







Achieved a 27.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot from our 2021 baseline.



Earned WELL Health-Safety Ratings in 87.4% of Colliers offices ≥ 2,500 sq. ft., up from 35% in 2022.



Expanded our electric vehicle fleet to 170+, representing a 5x increase in just two years.



Reached 88% participation in our global employee engagement survey, with scores exceeding external benchmarks.



68% of our Colliers Gives volunteering goal achieved.











To support the next phase of our sustainability leadership, Tonya Lagrasta has been appointed Global Head of Sustainability at Colliers. A long-time sustainability leader and trusted advisor within our business, Tonya brings more than 20 years of experience across sectors including commercial real estate, retail, consumer goods, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and the public sector. In this role she will spearhead the implementation of Built to Last and drive integration of sustainability across Colliers.





“Sustainability is a reflection of our values in action, and a pathway to long-term resilience,” said Lagrasta. “Built to Last reflects where we are today – and more importantly, where we’re going. I’m energized by our people’s passion and proud to help lead this next chapter of impact.”





The full 2024 Global Sustainability Report is available at



www.colliers.com/sustainability



.







About Colliers







Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at



corporate.colliers.com



, X



@Colliers



or



LinkedIn



.







Media Contact







Andrea Cheung





Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications





+1 416 324 6402







andrea.cheung@colliers.com





