Colliers Rebrands Investment Management Division to Harrison Street Asset Management, Appoints New Leadership Team

Colliers rebrands its investment management division as Harrison Street Asset Management, appointing Christopher Merrill as Global CEO.

Colliers has announced the rebranding of its investment management division to Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM), emphasizing the strength and recognition of the Harrison Street brand. As part of this transition, Christopher Merrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Harrison Street, becomes the Global CEO and largest individual shareholder of HSAM, promoting continuity and long-term commitment to growth. Zachary Michaud joins as Managing Partner & Global CFO, while Stephen Gordon becomes Managing Partner & Global COO. Harrison Street manages over $100 billion in assets and will continue to leverage expertise from various investment partners while pursuing new strategies and global distribution capabilities. Both Merrill and Colliers' Global CEO, Jay Hennick, expressed enthusiasm about the growth potential and commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions for clients.

Potential Positives

The rebranding of the investment management division to Harrison Street Asset Management enhances brand recognition and aligns with the company's strategy for growth and investor commitment.

The leadership continuity with Christopher Merrill as Global CEO and increased equity ownership reinforces stability and investor trust in the management team's commitment to performance.

With over $100 billion in assets under management, the firm demonstrates significant market presence and credibility, positioning itself as a premier global alternative investment platform.

The announcement emphasizes ongoing commitment to expanding global distribution capabilities and exploring new strategies, indicating proactive growth and innovation in the investment management sector.

Potential Negatives

Rebranding may signal internal upheaval or strategy shifts that could lead to uncertainty among investors and employees.

The announcement does not provide clear details on how the rebranding will impact current operations or investment performance, potentially raising concerns about transparency.

Christopher Merrill becoming the largest individual shareholder may prompt questions regarding governance and decision-making, possibly creating conflicts of interest.

FAQ

What is the new name of Colliers' investment management division?

The investment management division of Colliers is now rebranded as Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM).

Who is the Global CEO of Harrison Street Asset Management?

Christopher Merrill is the Global CEO of Harrison Street Asset Management.

What is the total assets under management for Harrison Street?

Harrison Street Asset Management manages over $100 billion in assets.

What industries does Harrison Street focus on?

Harrison Street specializes in alternative assets across infrastructure, real estate, and credit strategies.

How can I find more information about Harrison Street Asset Management?

More information can be found on their website at www.harrisonst.com.

$CIGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $CIGI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIGI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 03/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

$CIGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIGI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $142.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Himanshu Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Julien Blouin from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $145.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Scott Fletcher from CIBC set a target price of $160.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Jimmy Shan from RBC Capital set a target price of $175.0 on 02/07/2025

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, today announced the rebranding of its investment management division to Harrison Street Asset Management (“Harrison Street” or “HSAM”) reflecting the strength, breadth and global recognition of the Harrison Street brand.





As part of this evolution,



Christopher Merrill



, Co-Founder and CEO of Harrison Street, assumes the additional role of Global CEO and will become the largest individual shareholder of HSAM – reinforcing continuity, investor alignment and a long-term commitment to growth, value creation and performance.





To further strengthen the leadership team,



Zachary Michaud



, the current Co-CIO of Colliers, will join as



Managing Partner & Global CFO



, while



Stephen Gordon



, the current CFO of Harrison Street, will assume the additional role of



Managing Partner &





Global COO



. Leadership across HSAM’s specialized operating platforms and investment teams will remain unchanged.





With more than $100 billion in assets under management, Harrison Street will continue to leverage the expertise of its investment professionals from Basalt Infrastructure Partners, Versus Capital, Rockwood Capital, and Colliers Global Investors, combining scale, investment acumen, and product innovation for the benefit of investors worldwide.





HSAM remains committed to expanding its global distribution capabilities and pursuing new strategies, asset classes, and verticals – both organically and through its proven partnership model.





Christopher Merrill commented, “We are excited to enter the next phase of growth. By harnessing the expertise of our partners and teams across the platform, we aim to scale our capabilities and position Harrison Street as a premier global investment partner. With over two decades of leadership in alternative investment management across infrastructure, real estate and credit, we are well positioned to deliver innovative investment and capital solutions for our clients.”





Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers, added, “Harrison Street has an exceptional track record and some of the strongest leaders, partners and investment teams in the industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering outstanding results for investors – combined with the continued support of Colliers – we are building one of the world’s premier global alternative investment platforms.”





For more information about Harrison Street Asset Management, please visit





www.harrisonst.com





.







About Harrison Street Asset Management







Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with over $100 billion in assets under management in highly differentiated alternative assets across infrastructure, real estate and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago and Toronto with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 900 institutional investors and over 10,000 private wealth investors.





Harrison Street has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by



Pensions & Investments



for ten years (2014-2020, 2022-2024) and has received 16



PERE



awards since 2019, including the 2024



Alternatives Investor of the Year – Global



award. For more information, visit





www.harrisonst.com





.







About Colliers







Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at





corporate.colliers.com





, X



@Colliers



or



LinkedIn



.







Harrison Street Asset Management Contact:







Christopher Merrill





Global CEO





(312) 920-1851







Colliers Contact:







Christian Mayer





Chief Financial Officer





(416) 960-9500



