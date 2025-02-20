Colliers Named to IAOP's 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® for 19th Consecutive Year

Colliers has been named to IAOP’s 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® list for the 19th consecutive year.

Full Release





Recognized among world’s best professional services providers and advisors







TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has been named to the IAOP’s



2025 Global Outsourcing 100







®





list. This is the 19



th



consecutive year that Colliers has been recognized as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers.





Colliers provides an integrated suite of solutions across the entire lifecycle of an asset, including transactional services, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Colliers’ professionals partner with clients across industries and geographies to enhance the performance of their real estate portfolios and people.





“The fast pace and complexity of change – from access to AI-driven insights and regulatory updates to evolving workforce expectations and the demand for smarter, more adaptive spaces – are driving organizations to rethink how they use their corporate real estate and manage their portfolios strategically. Our continued recognition by IAOP reflects our deep expertise, tenacity and enterprising mindset in helping clients maximize the potential of their workplaces,” said Chris McLernon, CEO of Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers.





The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100



®



is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.





“Congratulations to the exceptional companies recognized in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® for their steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation during a year of both opportunity and complexity. From navigating heightened risks and security challenges to fostering talent and driving transformative partnerships, these organizations exemplify leadership and resilience. We applaud their remarkable accomplishments and celebrate their contributions to delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide,” said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.







About Colliers







Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at



corporate.colliers.com



, X



@Colliers



or



LinkedIn



.







About IAOP







IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit



www.IAOP.org



.







Media Contact







Andrea Cheung





Global Manager, Communications







Andrea.Cheung@colliers.com







(416) 324-6402



